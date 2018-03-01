Breakfast is the most important meal of the day they say, and when you’re up early preparing for a long day at the yard or show, breakfast is certainly something you should take time for. With so many mouth-watering recipes available, there’s no excuse for a bland piece of toast or boring bowl of cereal. Eating like an athlete with help you to perform like one and a well-balanced breakfast will keep your energy levels up until lunchtime and beyond. By Alice Brown.