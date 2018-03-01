Breakfast is the most important meal of the day they say, and when you’re up early preparing for a long day at the yard or show, breakfast is certainly something you should take time for. With so many mouth-watering recipes available, there’s no excuse for a bland piece of toast or boring bowl of cereal. Eating like an athlete with help you to perform like one and a well-balanced breakfast will keep your energy levels up until lunchtime and beyond. By Alice Brown.
OVERNIGHT OATS WITH GINGER, BANANA & BLUEBERRY
Oats won’t just give your horse some extra energy, they’ll also give you the boost you need on a big day, and blueberries are an amazing superfood bursting with antioxidants, vitamin K, and vitamin C. This overnight oats recipe serves four, so it’s great to prepare ahead of time if you’ve got a busy week, or you’re feeding your show team.
INGREDIENTS
- 200g whole rolled oats
- 200g natural yogurt
- 170ml almond milk
- 1 ball of stem ginger, plus 1 tbsp of syrup from the jar
- 1 banana
- 150g blueberries
METHOD
- Slice the banana and halve some of the blueberries
- Finely chop the stem ginger
- Mix the oats, yogurt, milk, stem ginger, and syrup in a bowl
- Divide between four containers
- Top with the banana and blueberries.
- Cover and chill until the morning
CLASSIC BACON & EGGS
If you enjoy a cooked breakfast then you’ll be pleased to hear that studies have shown that bacon and eggs are the breakfast food combination that will keep you full for longest. This is also a very versatile breakfast. Bacon can be fried or grilled (we love a good fry up), and eggs, well there are so many ways with eggs you could have something different every day of the week.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 free range eggs
- 2/3 rashers of bacon
- Handful of halved cherry tomatoes (optional)
METHOD
- Fry the bacon over a medium heat until cooked to your taste
- Use the bacon grease to fry the eggs and cherry tomatoes at the same time
- Serve with wholemeal toast or an English muffin if you’re really hungry
RASPBERRY, BANANA & OATMEAL BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE
Packed full of potassium, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, protein, and antioxidants this is the ultimate breakfast for days when you miss your alarm and you’re running late for the farrier. Use frozen fruit so you can keep a stock in the freezer and know you’ll have a refreshing, nutritious breakfast ready in seconds.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 frozen banana
- Handful of frozen raspberries
- 1 tbsp whole rolled oats
- 400ml coconut milk
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tbsp honey
METHOD
- Put everything into a blender and blend until smooth
- Enjoy!