WIN a ‘Minus the Mud’ Photo Shoot for you and your horse with Ciara Doone Rush Photography worth £555
To help celebrate Ciara Doone Rush Photography’s 5th Birthday there is a chance to win a luxurious Photo Shoot prize worth £555!
Ciara Doone Rush Photography was established in 2013 as a result of Ciara’s life long love affair with horses and passion for photography. Ciara travels the UK and Ireland capturing the unique bond between horse and rider with her stunning portraits and leaves you with images to treasure for a lifetime.
‘Minus the Mud’ Horse & Rider Photo Shoots were tailor made by Ciara for the stylish equestrian! As an equestrian herself Ciara understands the need for a break from the usual mud and an opportunity to treat yourself every once in a while! ‘Minus the Mud’ photo shoots include a makeover, hairstyling and a tailor-made flower crown to complement your outfits thereby offering you the unique chance to both feel your most beautiful and spend time with your horse whilst having fun on your very own photo shoot!
What’s Included
One lucky person will have the opportunity to win a ‘Minus the Mud’ photo shoot for themselves and their horse at a location in Cheshire on a date of their choosing as well as a 12×8 fine art mounted print from their shoot AND a USB box with 5 of their favourite high resolution digital images and keepsake fine art prints from their shoot.
- A half day photo shoot at a location of your choosing in Cheshire, UK for 1 person and their horse
- Hairstyling and make up done by a professional make up artist before the photo shoot
- Up to 3 outfit changes during the photo shoot
- A tailor made crown of fresh flowers designed to compliment your chosen outfits
- Your images processed and edited and a private viewing and ordering session
- A 12×8 fine art mounted print of your choice from your shoot
- A USB box with 5 of your favourite high resolution digital images and keepsake fine art prints from your shoot
- Option of downgrading to a regular Horse and Rider photo shoot with additional digital images if you’d prefer to keep it simple!
What’s Not Included
- No cash alternatives
- The full set of digital or printed photographs, additional images can however be purchased after the shoot
HOW TO ENTER
1, Like Ciara Doone Rush Photography on Facebook
2, Answer the following question:
- What Birthday is Ciara Doone Rush Photography celebrating this year?’ (Answer in intro!)
3, Submit your entry here:
Your telephone number will only be used to contact you if you have won the competition.
Note: By entering this competition you are giving Ciara Doone Rush Photography and Style Reins permission to email you with news and offers. You can unsubscribe from the mailing lists at any time.
Closing date: 23:59 on 31st May 2018
Winner notified by: 4th June 2018
Terms & Conditions
- The ‘‘Minus the Mud’ Photo Shoot for you and your horse with Ciara Doone Rush Photography worth £555’ (the ‘Competition’)’ is open to entrants in the United Kingdom only
- The prize winner must be willing and able to travel to Cheshire for the photo shoot.
- The shoot is valid for anytime in 2018
- Entrants can be any age but must have the permission of their parents if under 18 and will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the photo shoot
- The competition is not open to employees or agencies of Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography, their group companies or family members or anyone else connected to the competition.
- Entry into the competition is acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.
- To enter the competition you must follow Ciara Doone Rush Photography on Facebook and answer the question/s as requested above. If you have any questions about how to enter or in connection with the competition, please email info@stylereins.com with ‘Style Reins Competition’ in the subject line.
- Only one entry per person. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed. You are responsible for the cost (if any) of sending your competition entry to us.
- No responsibility is taken for entries that are lost, delayed, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be delivered or entered for any technical or other reason. Proof of delivery of the entry is not proof of receipt.
- The competition closes at 23.59 pm on 31st May 2018. Entries received after that date and time will not be considered.
- The winner will be chosen from a random draw of correct entries.
- One winner will receive 1st Prize as stated above in ‘What’s Included’.
- Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography accept no responsibility for any costs associated with the prize and not specifically included in the prize.
- The winner will be notified during by email by 4th June 2018 and given details of how to claim their prize. If a winner does not respond to Style Reins within seven (7) days of being notified by Style Reins then the winner’s prize will be forfeited and Style Reins shall be entitled to select another winner (and that winner will have to respond to the email from Style Reins within seven (7) days or they will also forfeit their prize). If a winner rejects their prize, then the winner’s prize will be forfeited and Style Reins shall be entitled to select another winner.
- Details of the winner can be obtained by sending a stamped addressed envelope to the following address: Style Reins, 25 Bridge Green, Prestbury, Cheshire, United Kingdom, SK10 4HR.
- The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.
- Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography retains the right to substitute the prize with another prize of similar value in the event the original prize offered is not available.
- The winner may be required for promotional activity.
- No purchase is necessary.
- Nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall exclude the liability of Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography for death, personal injury, fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation as a result of its negligence.
- Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography accepts no responsibility for any damage, loss, liabilities, injury or disappointment incurred or suffered by you as a result of entering the competition or accepting the prize.
- Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography further disclaims liability for any injury or damage to your or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials in connection with the competition.
- Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography reserves the right at any time and from time to time to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, this competition with or without prior notice due to reasons outside its control (including, without limitation, in the case of anticipated, suspected or actual fraud). The decision of Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography in all matters under its control is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Style Reins/Ciara Doone Rush Photography shall not be liable for any failure to comply with its obligations where the failure is caused by something outside its reasonable control. Such circumstances shall include, but not be limited to, weather conditions, fire, flood, hurricane, strike, industrial dispute, war, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, inevitable accidents, supervening legislation or any other circumstances amounting to force majeure.
- The competition will be governed by English law.
- Promoter: Style Reins, 25 Bridge Green, Prestbury, Cheshire, United Kingdom, SK10 4HR