WIN a ‘Minus the Mud’ Photo Shoot for you and your horse with Ciara Doone Rush Photography worth £555

To help celebrate Ciara Doone Rush Photography’s 5th Birthday there is a chance to win a luxurious Photo Shoot prize worth £555!

Ciara Doone Rush Photography was established in 2013 as a result of Ciara’s life long love affair with horses and passion for photography. Ciara travels the UK and Ireland capturing the unique bond between horse and rider with her stunning portraits and leaves you with images to treasure for a lifetime.

‘Minus the Mud’ Horse & Rider Photo Shoots were tailor made by Ciara for the stylish equestrian! As an equestrian herself Ciara understands the need for a break from the usual mud and an opportunity to treat yourself every once in a while! ‘Minus the Mud’ photo shoots include a makeover, hairstyling and a tailor-made flower crown to complement your outfits thereby offering you the unique chance to both feel your most beautiful and spend time with your horse whilst having fun on your very own photo shoot!

What’s Included

One lucky person will have the opportunity to win a ‘Minus the Mud’ photo shoot for themselves and their horse at a location in Cheshire on a date of their choosing as well as a 12×8 fine art mounted print from their shoot AND a USB box with 5 of their favourite high resolution digital images and keepsake fine art prints from their shoot.

A half day photo shoot at a location of your choosing in Cheshire, UK for 1 person and their horse

Hairstyling and make up done by a professional make up artist before the photo shoot

Up to 3 outfit changes during the photo shoot

A tailor made crown of fresh flowers designed to compliment your chosen outfits

Your images processed and edited and a private viewing and ordering session

A 12×8 fine art mounted print of your choice from your shoot

A USB box with 5 of your favourite high resolution digital images and keepsake fine art prints from your shoot

Option of downgrading to a regular Horse and Rider photo shoot with additional digital images if you’d prefer to keep it simple!

What’s Not Included

No cash alternatives

The full set of digital or printed photographs, additional images can however be purchased after the shoot

HOW TO ENTER

1, Like Ciara Doone Rush Photography on Facebook

2, Answer the following question:

What Birthday is Ciara Doone Rush Photography celebrating this year?’ (Answer in intro!)

3, Submit your entry here:

Note: By entering this competition you are giving Ciara Doone Rush Photography and Style Reins permission to email you with news and offers. You can unsubscribe from the mailing lists at any time.

Closing date: 23:59 on 31st May 2018

Winner notified by: 4th June 2018

Terms & Conditions