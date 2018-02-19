Style Reins Daily
The latest equestrian lifestyle inspiration, fabulous fashion, home decor and equestrian culture.
Want more? Take a peek at our gorgeous equestrian lifestyle magazine.
Mum’s the Word: Treat her to some Opulent Osprey London in their Winter Sale
Mother’s Day will soon be here and it’s perfect timing as we have discovered the most amazing winter sale at Osprey London. With savings from hundreds of pounds on leather bags to more modest but still welcomed reductions on candles, knitwear and other items, this really is a great time to pick up a very…Read More
The Ultimate Guide to Valentines Day Gifts for Horse Lovers
From champion chocolates to the winners enclosure, we’ve found eight fabulous gifts for the pony loving person in your life… The House Live the romantic French dream with your loved one and their horses in this idyllic Normandy farmhouse complete with stables and 3 hectares of land. At just €215,000 it needs a little work but…Read More
Polo Deluxe
POLO DELUXE US Polo Team Captain Nic Roldan, has played at every goal level on every continent. He gives Tara Punter an insight into the travelling life of a polo player and shares 10 of the most luxurious clubs he’s played at. Nic Roldan by Juan Lamarca Nic Roldan started playing polo aged 5 and…Read More
Back to Work! 8 Stylish Pieces to Perk Up your Office Wear Wardrobe
It’s back to the office for many of us after what was hopefully a fab festive break and a return to work is the perfect time to update your wardrobe. With many Boxing Day sales still continuing in the new year, there are many great buys to be found so drop these into your shopping…Read More
I’m Dreaming of a Pink Christmas
For as long as I can remember I have been a blue girl. That doesn’t mean that I don’t like other colours, just that blue has always been my favourite colour and regular readers will know that I’ve been obsessed with a particular pair of electric blue riding boots for a very long time! Some…Read More
A Christmas Day Outfit to take you from Horse to Hors d’Oeuvres
Christmas is a great time of year to spoil yourself and your loved ones but everyone knows that your horse must come first. Even if you have the luxury of full or part livery, or a pal helping out during the festive season, nothing beats nipping down to the yard to wish your best friend…Read More
Luxury Leather – Christmas Gifts for Elegant Equestrians
STYLE REINS PROMOTION One of the special joys of the festive period is the abundance of gorgeous aromas – from the heady scent of mulled wine and fabulous food to the waft of perfume given by a loved one. As horse lovers know, quality leather can also smell wonderful which makes it a perfect gift…Read More
New Season Style with Mountain Horse
New Season Style with Mountain Horse STYLE REINS PROMOTION 27 November 2017 The autumn/winter range from Mountain Horse is style and elegance combined. With attention to detail in every stitch, come rain or shine, days on the yard or in the saddle will feel that much better as the winter marches on. A new collection…Read More
Find of the Day: Faux Fur ‘Love’ Tote Bag
We make no bones about being fur free at Style Reins and what better way to show our love of all things furry than with this faux fur ‘Love’ tote by Kurt Geiger? Fabulously fluffy and with a real leather trim, this gorgeous bag will put a smile on your face every time you use…Read More
A Style Reins Exclusive Preview: Paragon Equestrian’s New AM to PM Collection
Equestrian fashion brand Paragon Equestrian launch their exciting new collections tonight and we’re delighted to be able to share with you an exclusive preview and interview with their creative MD Hannah Dyke… Hannah, tell us about the new collection: We have two new collections we are launching tonight: Paragon Luxe Equestrian Sportline Collection and the…Read More
7 Personalised Christmas Gifts for Every Equestrian Wish List
STYLE REINS PROMOTION Nothing makes an equestrian happier than a gift that features horses and more precisely, a gift that features THEIR horse. With that in mind, we’ve found 7 terrific Christmas gifts that will have you being the apple of your loved ones eye by featuring the apple of their eye. 100% Dream Team…Read More
These Halloween Unicorns are Creeping us Out
Forget the magical, sparkling unicorns of your dreams, these horned creatures are showing their dark side and are anything but lovely! From ‘My Little Zombie’ to what can only be described as a horror of an outfit, these Halloween unicorns are the stuff of nightmares… Day of the Dead My Little Pony Creepy Baby Unicorn…Read More
Gallop off on your Hols in this Winter Sun Outfit
If you’re lucky enough to be jetting off to sunnier climes this winter we’ve found the perfect statement dress to take with you. This silk scarf dress has the most fabulous equestrian print and can dressed up for dinner with smart accessories or worn as a more casual cover-up for poolside lunches. Here’s how we’d…Read More
Find of the Day: Stradivarius Horse Shoe Print Shirt
A whistle stop tour of asos (purely in the name of research of course) turned up this beauty today so we had to share it with you! This quirky shirt has an all over horse shoe design with a subtle floral twist. It’s a lightweight fabric that will work well under sweaters, cardigans and tank…Read More
Diamond Life: Jordan McCabe, a Rising Star in Equestrian Fashion
Article originally published in Style Reins Christmas 2016 magazine. Read the full issue plus current magazine and all other back issues with a FREE digital subscription… ********************* Just 21 years old and already Managing Director of her own equestrian clothing company and with even bigger plans for 2017, Tara Punter speaks to Jordan McCabe, the lady…Read More
Grab a Granny! Cardigans are a Hot Trend for AW17
As seen on the catwalks of Prada, Gucci and Christopher Kane, the ‘granny knit’ is making a comeback. With styles from classic button-ups to cold shoulder chic, there’s a cardigan out there for every sartorial taste. Our top cardi picks are perfect for everything from cosy nights in to evenings out on the town and are anything but…Read More
Stylish Hi-Vis? Yes please!
STYLE VIS™ is an exciting new range just launched by DVR Equestrian Sport; a brand-new performance-wear equestrian brand. Expect quality riding leggings with silicone grip and a super-high waistband and useful features such as a hidden zip pockets on the front of sweatshirts perfect for essentials when hacking out or in the warm-up ring. Every…Read More
Pumpkin Spice: Halloween Inspired Gear for you & your Home
Autumn is well and truly upon us and with Halloween just around the corner, our thoughts have turned to all things orange. With shades from soft burnt orange to zingy brights, these 10 must-haves are just what you need to add a pop of colour to your home and your wardrobe. Freaky Nation GINA Leather…Read More
The Spanish Boot Company: Offering a Wide Choice
Passionate about offering beautiful boots that are accessible to all women, The Spanish Boot Company are highlighting their ‘wide fit’ this season, which unlike many fashion footwear brands recognises that not all of us have long, lean pins! The website has a dedicated off the peg ‘wide fit’ boot page embracing key styles from their…Read More
What’s She Like?
Article originally published in Style Reins Autumn 2016 magazine. Read the full issue plus current magazine and all other back issues with a FREE digital subscription… ********************* Jo Burrows is an artist and illustrator proud of her North East of England heritage. Starting as a designer for several high street stores, Jo began selling her work through…Read More
Find of the Day: Millie Mackintosh Bratton Crew Jumper
This cute, cotton knit sweater by Millie Mackintosh features a funky, pixelated style horse design and just enough Lurex to add a hint of glam. If you don’t have the legs of a racehorse like this model, fear not! It will look just as good with jeans of all shapes or pair it with sports…Read More
8 Pairs of Loafers to Snaffle Right Now
Whoever said ‘diamonds are a girl’s best friend’ clearly never met a horse girl. After the actual horse, snaffles are a girls best friend. This most versatile of items not only enables us to steer our wonderful steeds, the design is quintessentially equestrian and adds a classic stamp to clothing, accessories and jewellery. With the…Read More
Skinted vs Minted: Drawstring Bucket Bags
If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself to a new accessory then updating your wardrobe with berry red shades for the autumn season ahead is all the reason you need. Bucket bags are always on-trend and these pair will add a stylish touch to your everyday outfits. Both come in a generous size giving…Read More
Find of the Day: Noble Outfitters Full Seat Balance Riding Tights
If you’ve been watching the thrills and spills of eventing over the summer you’ll know that having a secure seat is everything and these newly launched, Full Seat Balance Riding Tights by Noble Outfitters will certainly give you that. Cut from high recovery stretch fabric, and with the silicone grips in a cute horseshoe shape…Read More
Buck the Trend with this Trot Up Outfit for all Seasons
We can’t help noticing a bit of a theme, some might say uniform, worn by ladies performing the trot up at events – in fact this same uniform is a favourite of stylish spectators too! Now we’ve nothing against white jeans, tassel boots and tweed, in fact we love them, but if you’re craving a change,…Read More
Equestrian Insider: Edward Waites
Article originally published in Style Reins Christmas 2015 magazine. Read the full issue plus current magazine and all other back issues with a FREE digital subscription… ********************* Shaun Mandy interviews gifted sculptor, Edward Waites… Edward, your work is absolutely beautiful and it is clear that you have a great talent. Who or what inspired you to go…Read More
Long Chained Cherry Roller proves a big hit for Hiho!
Hiho Silver’s Exclusive Cherry Roller Collection has a new addition in the form of the Exclusive Long Chained Sterling Silver and 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil Cherry Roller Snaffle Necklace. This stunning piece is ideal for those who like equestrian style and on trend rose gold tones. It can be worn on its own, layered with…Read More
Find of the Day: White Horse Locket Necklace
We love this whimsical locket featuring ‘The Word & the Whisperer’ fine art photography by Nicola Taylor. Perfect for horse lovers and hopeless romantics alike, fill it with a lock of your loved ones hair (we mean your horse of course) or a special photo. What a beautiful way to keep something you treasure close…Read More
Donna Bernstein, Putting the Art into Painting
Donna Bernstein is a contemporary artist, born in NYC she dreamed of horses, studying their movement, spirit and committing to memory their every detail. She would spend hours simply watching her neighbour’s horse, but would never begin drawing it until she got home. Without using pictures or any sort of physical reference Donna began drawing,…Read More
Find of the Day: Aztec Diamond Show Sweater
This is a sweater with some serious detail. From the zipped sleeves to the silver embroidery, it’s just a stunning piece. Layer it over a show shirt to keep warm out competing on chilly days. Away from the yard it’ll look fab with your jeans. Show Sweater in Navy or Grey, £45 at Aztec Diamond EquestrianRead More