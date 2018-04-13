Disclosure

Style Reins is monetised in various ways:

Affiliate Partnerships

Style Reins is a member of several affiliate networks which means that when you click on a link to a merchant and/or purchase a product recommended by us this may result in Style reins earning a commission. This does not impact the amount you pay as a consumer.

Advertising

We accept paid for advertising including banners, native advertising and sponsored posts from a select number of brands.

Our Standards

Our editorial standards and commitment to our readers is of paramount importance. We only work with brands that are aligned with our ethics and editorial focus. We only recommend products that we genuinely love.

If you have any questions regarding our policies or practices or would like to work with us please get in touch.