EQUESTRIAN DAYS OUT IN LONDON

Horses have been depicted in paintings for centuries. Most horse owners love to see horses in art and there is nothing more special than to see original famous paintings. With its free entry, restaurant and shop, the National Gallery is definitely one place to visit when arriving in the capital to see equestrian art at its finest. George Stubbs Whistlejacket really takes your breath away in size and stature to then more sophisticated paintings such as the Horse and Cart by a Stream by Aert van der Neer or The Horse with The Saddle Beside It by Abraham van Calraet. These famous paintings are among many other pieces of equestrian art which are all on view in the gallery.

www.nationalgallery.org.uk/