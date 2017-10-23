Diamond Life: Jordan McCabe, a Rising Star in Equestrian Fashion

Article originally published in Style Reins Christmas 2016 magazine. Read the full issue plus current magazine and all other back issues with a FREE digital subscription…

Just 21 years old and already Managing Director of her own equestrian clothing company and with even bigger plans for 2017, Tara Punter speaks to Jordan McCabe, the lady behind Aztec Diamond.

When many people imagine what they want to be when they’re older, it’s rarely what they go on to do so successfully. This is exactly what Jordan McCabe did.

At the age of just 10 years old, she knew exactly what she wanted to be when she was older, she wanted to be a designer. Fast forward 11 years and the 21-year-old Managing Director and Founder of Aztec Diamond is doing just that.

“It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Jordan tells us. “I remember designing outfits and clothing items when I was 10. I’ve actually still got all of those designs, but they’re not quite what I’d create now!”

When Jordan finished school, she went on to college to study Business and Fashion. Just 1 year into her course, her Grandma sadly passed away, leaving her some inheritance. She immediately left college to pursue her dream and set up her own business at just 17 years old.

“I’m an extremely confident and positive person so I never had any doubts in my mind whether Aztec Diamond would be successful or not. The whole process has never been anything but exciting and thrilling for me, even working 12 hour days, 7 days a week!”

Jordan had been planning her company for years before she was left the funds and had always planned to name it after her horse of a lifetime, Aztec Diamond.

“Naming the company was easy. My first horse when I moved off of ponies was a lovely mare called Aztec Diamond. I was completely in love with her, she was the nicest, sweetest horse. I used to do a lot of British Showjumping with her, she was very special. Unfortunately, she passed away at the beginning of this year. I do wish she could have been used in this photoshoot but it’s lovely her name and legacy can live on. She’ll never be forgotten.”

A year after she started the business, Jordan’s Mum left her job to join the company as a joint director, offering support, knowledge and advice. Since then, the business has grown at such an alarming rate, particularly in the last 6 months. While Jordan doesn’t ride any more, it’s certainly something she’d love to get back into in the future.

“It’s gone absolutely crazy! We’ve by far exceeded all of our expectations and targets. I’m so grateful for all the success so far.”

The range of Aztec Diamond clothing certainly stands out from the crowd. It’s elegant yet eye catching, trendy whilst being totally classy and 100% chic. Having started out with six products in each of the three collections – Essentials, Everyday and Limited – the business now has more items than ever before and there’s no stopping yet.

“I’d love to bring out a children’s and men’s range in 2017. I’m already designing the Spring Summer women’s collection, which excites me greatly (I’m a bit of a geek!) I really love designing. I love starting out with a blank canvas and seeing the development of the product before seeing the finished piece.”

Having found her niche in glamorous equestrian clothing, Jordan is very keen to continue designing and producing these sorts of pieces.

“I’m very fashion forward. I want my designs to stand out from the crowd. I design for myself, I always aim for a mix of class and trendiness. Equestrians love to be chic, look classy and wear a brand. The whole industry is very brand orientated, whether buying for yourself or for your horse. My personal style is quite glamorous, although I wear a lot of neutral colours, it’s often all smart casual. When I design new pieces, I design what I would like to wear.”

Always on the lookout for inspiration, Jordan keeps up to date with trends, new styles and what is popular at all major and International fashion shows and is regularly doing product research to see what is out there to keep her brand fresh.

Having already cracked the American market (56% of sales are from America), Jordan now has her sights set on conquering the rest of the world.

“The ultimate dream is to be stocked in retailers worldwide. Don’t worry, I’m already working on it…”

And she’s just 21. ■

See the current range at: aztecdiamondequestrian.com

PHOTOGRAPHY: Lens & Hound

MAKEUP: Lucy Taylor

FASHIONWEAR: Jordan’s own

RIDING CLOTHES: Aztec Diamond

