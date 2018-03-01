Showing up in yoga pants, or training kit, anywhere outside of the gym was once seen as a step too far, yet athleisure and sportswear looks are now entrenched in the heart of fashion. With lifestyle changes, including a focus on health and wellbeing, working from home and limited time to go from training-to-meeting-to-town, consumers are opting for sports styles, flaunting their healthy lifestyle, and ultimately choosing clothing that is comfortable and suits their active lives.

These lifestyle changes have influenced high-end fashion, with houses hopping on the sports-style wagon, embracing tech design and sports silhouettes in their ready to wear collections. Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton now offer couture trainers while Fendi, Chloé and Hermès have launched sports capsule collections.

Most recently, there have been rumours that Prada is re-launching its iconic late 90’s ‘Prada Sport’ line, a range noted for a crossover between street and sports style, so look out for those red rubber labels seen in Prada’s recent SS18 shows.