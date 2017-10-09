Stylish Hi-Vis? Yes please!

STYLE VIS™ is an exciting new range just launched by DVR Equestrian Sport; a brand-new performance-wear equestrian brand. Expect quality riding leggings with silicone grip and a super-high waistband and useful features such as a hidden zip pockets on the front of sweatshirts perfect for essentials when hacking out or in the warm-up ring.

Every product in the collection is practical. As a rider herself, founder Danielle has created products she felt would be incredibly useful for riders, and that were missing from the market. The signature reflective triangle used on the back of most products means designs work well for runners, cyclists and walkers too.

Fabrics used offer technical properties such as sweat wicking, muscle-control and UV-protection, and the fabric used for the technical base-layer and leggings comes from an Italian mill and is made up of recycled Polyamide and Elastane. The rider’s sweatshirts, performance tee and performance long sleeves are currently made in-house in England by Danielle, with the help of her nan sewing in the labels!

The initial idea and designs were first thought up by Danielle in the final year of her Fashion and Business degree and the idea went on to win her the Barclays New Business Award at Graduate Fashion Week. Since then she has been working in product development for a sportswear designer part-time whilst finalising and testing designs and preparing to launch the brand.

DVR Equestrian Sport has now launched, with a special Kickstarter launch project boosting the STYLE VIS collection onto the market. You have a chance to support the brand in launching whilst bagging yourself a few of your favourite products! Your order means that much more than the usual treating yourself, you really are making a difference in helping Danielle get the brand off the ground.

For more information, you can visit the Kickstarter campaign at: