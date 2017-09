This cute, cotton knit sweater by Millie Mackintosh features a funky, pixelated style horse design and just enough Lurex to add a hint of glam.

If you don’t have the legs of a racehorse like this model, fear not! It will look just as good with jeans of all shapes or pair it with sports luxe pants to be really on-trend…

Millie Mackintosh Bratton Crew Jumper – £85 at asos

