We love this whimsical locket featuring ‘The Word & the Whisperer’ fine art photography by Nicola Taylor. Perfect for horse lovers and hopeless romantics alike, fill it with a lock of your loved ones hair (we mean your horse of course) or a special photo. What a beautiful way to keep something you treasure close to your heart.

White Horse Locket Necklace – £22.50 by Nicola Taylor Photography at NOTH