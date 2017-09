If you’ve been watching the thrills and spills of eventing over the summer you’ll know that having a secure seat is everything and these newly launched, Full Seat Balance Riding Tights by Noble Outfitters will certainly give you that.

Cut from high recovery stretch fabric, and with the silicone grips in a cute horseshoe shape (which we love), these riding tights would be both a flattering and functional addition to your riding wardrobe.

Full Seat Balance Tight – £ 69.95 at Noble Outfitters

