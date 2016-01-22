Find of the Day: ManeJane Reversible Belt

We spotted this beautiful belt yesterday and thought it was way too special to keep to ourselves. With ‘Metallic Snake’ on one side and ‘Perfect Plum’ on the other, it’s not just utterly gorgeous but adaptable too. The stirrup shaped buckle has even been specially designed to as not to scuff a saddle on dismount. Stylish and practical all wrapped up in one shiny package. Perfect!

BTW this belt ships from the US, we don’t often feature overseas products but felt this worthy of an exception.

Metallic Snake Perfect Plum Belt – USD 89.99 st ManeJane