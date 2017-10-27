Gallop off on your Hols in this Winter Sun Outfit

If you’re lucky enough to be jetting off to sunnier climes this winter we’ve found the perfect statement dress to take with you. This silk scarf dress has the most fabulous equestrian print and can dressed up for dinner with smart accessories or worn as a more casual cover-up for poolside lunches.

Here’s how we’d wear it to early evening ‘manager’s cocktails’ before kicking off our shoes for dinner in a barefoot beach restaurant – can you tell we’re dreaming?

Miss Scarlett Boutiques Equestrian Halter Dress, £91 at Shoptiques

Mia Gold Cateye Sunglasses by Skinnydip, £25 at Topshop

WHISTLES Mermaid Medium Iridescent Clutch Bag, £70 at Very Exclusive

Sterling Silver Horseshoe Pendant, £19.00 at Woof & Neddy

nails inc. Sparkle Like a Unicorn Nail Varnish Duo Kit, £12 at Mankind

Sophia Webster Lucita tassel leather wedge sandals, £375 at MATCHESFASHION.com