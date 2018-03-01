Paua shells are the most beautiful shells in the world and are found uniquely off the South Island of New Zealand. Their gorgeous iridescence comes in a fiery palette through greens and blues to pink and purple shades.
Traditionally, The Maori people believed that Paua shells had healing properties that could help clear fear, stress, anxiety and other negative thoughts. Treat yourself to some 'horse Paua' to not just look pretty, but also to help with those competition and show day nerves.
Pick up some 'horse pau' at woofandneddy.com
More designs available