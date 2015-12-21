Handmade & Horsey: 10 of Our Favourite DIY Decorations

One of the things I enjoy most about Christmas is getting to put up the decorations. There are some things that come out of the Christmas box year after year but I also like to add a few new pieces to refresh my festive décor.

When I was a child new decorations were usually things I made at school – who didn’t have a cereal box fairy on top of their tree? These days my Christmas ornaments tend to be shop bought but some years it’s nice to have something in your home that you’ve made yourself.

DIY decorations don’t have to be complicated and they are generally fairly quick, easy, and inexpensive to make. They’re also the perfect way to introduce your love of all things equestrian into your Christmas furnishings.

If you fancy getting crafty this Christmas here are my 10 favourite DIY Christmas decorations:

#1 – Simple Stirrup

This is probably the easiest of all the DIY decorations because you literally need an old stirrup, thin craft wire, some bells, and some ribbon, berries or holly.

Arrange the items on the stirrup and then hang from your front door or place on a windowsill for some equestrian festive charm.

#2 – Hanging Horseshoe

Old horseshoes are something we probably all have around the yard or at home and they can easily be transformed into a cute hanging Christmas charm.

Give them a good clean, (spray them with paint if they’re looking tarnished) and add sprigs of holly or other winter greenery. Don’t forget the ribbon so you can hang your new decoration in pride of place.

#3 – Horseshoe Wreath

If you’d prefer something bigger, and you’re handy at welding, then why not try this horseshoe Christmas wreath?

The gold spray paint, red ribbon, and green branches make the perfect decoration to welcome guests into your home. Just make sure you use a strong hook to hang it on the front door!

#4 – Horse Head Wreath

For those of you that are fans of a more traditional wreath made mostly from greenery, but still want an equestrian inspired Christmas, why not have a go at making a horse head wreath?

This website gives full instructions: www.seehorsedesign.com

#5 – Rose Horse Wreath

This is another great wreath that would be easy to make yourself and combines the traditional with the equestrian.

Roses add some extra elegance and you could spray paint the horse in a festive colour or sprinkle with glitter if you wanted to make it even more festive.

#6 – Dala Horse Christmas Cookies

Traditionally Christmas decorations were often edible and with the help of a Dala horse cookie cutter you can make your own tasty treats for the tree.

Remember to make a small hole with a skewer before cooking so you can thread ribbon through. You might need to do this again when they come out of the oven if the holes have closed up.

#7 – Wine Cork Pony

Christmas is a time to eat, drink, and make merry and if you’ve got a lot of wine corks leftover, why not put them to good use?

As well as a super cute Christmas decoration these wine cork ponies also make great gifts or place card holders for your Christmas Day table.

#8 – Welly Boot Christmas Stockings

Finally a use for welly boots that aren’t quite as waterproof as they should be!

Once you’re done being crafty place them under the tree or hang on the mantel piece to be filled with gifts from Father Christmas.

#9 – Golden Ponies

These pretty pony ornaments would look brilliant in your house all year round but by spraying them gold, silver, red or any other Christmassy colour you’ve got a cheap and easy way to add a festive feel to any room of your house.

You could also use glitter or tiny bits of tinsel as Christmas neck wreathes for an even more festive look.

#10 – Painted Glass Bauble

If you’ve got a steady hand and some artistic flair then hand painting glass baubles with a wintery equestrian scene could be the perfect DIY decoration idea for you.

There are also plenty of printable templates online if you’re not sure your painting skills are up to completing the design freehand!