Isaac Raymond

The fashion industry is renowned for being competitive, pressured and incredibly hard work. What first attracted you to it?

Since a young age I have loved the pleasure that can be felt through the power of wearing well designed clothes. As a child I would rather wear fancy dress costumes than ordinary clothes. I would not leave the home if I was not dressed as some sort of character. It was a way of expressing myself. As I grew up this translated into expression through design. I am also someone who thrives in a competitive and pressured environment - I find it exciting!

Designing a collection, based around a personal reaction to mental health is a huge undertaking. How long did it take you to develop ‘The Revolution of Bravery’ pieces, and do you feel the process helped you to understand more about your own life with Asperger's?

When designing this collection, I tried to capture and create an accurate representation of the stages of different mental illnesses. I thoroughly researched the individual and complex issues. This process was conducted alongside the designing and making of the garments. My collection took just over ten months to design and create. I would say the main thing I realised is how blessed I am to only have Asperger's and not a more challenging mental illness.

As a designer how did you translate these complex and concept-driven ideas into actual garments?

The collection is full of symbolism within the silhouettes, embellishments and fabrics. One perfect example of this is the stage two Schizophrenia jacket. The structured shoulders symbolise the symptom of hallucinating as well as underlining the collection theme of transforming oneself through recognising the individual’s issues with mental health - this is shown through the wing like the shape of the shoulders. The fabric of this jacket is also a subtle hint of the light emerging out the darkness of Schizophrenia as the individual starts to improve.

On this shoot at Horsham and Mid Sussex Equestrian Academy, their rustic scrap heap from the recent redevelopment of arenas lent itself to a creative journey to start the shoot. I was able to match the feeling individuals can get from a mental illness into the physical form, taking the viewer on a journey through to the release you get by connecting with a horse and letting go of those emotions.