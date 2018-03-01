Where can we find Mersley Stud and what are the main aims and focus of this equestrian business?

Mersley Stud is based in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the village of Newchurch on the Isle of Wight. We specialise predominantly in breeding and producing Warmbloods for the showjumping industry, with our main aim being to produce quality youngsters rather than quantity. Although our biggest focus has been to produce top horses by our stallion, Mersley Mon Capatain (Cappi), here in the UK, we have also sought to give the stud and Mersley bloodline worldwide recognition through the export of Cappi’s semen to countries like America and New Zealand.

Being Head Groom at the stud, what does your typical day look like?

My typical day starts with the routine job of feeding and mucking out, followed by exercising the horses who are in work, which can include flatwork, hacking out or loose schooling. After this, I usually get a couple of spare hours to myself to either check for any updates of what horses we have bred are up to, view show schedules or catch up on seasonal jobs such as clipping, mane pulling or rug washing; before then completing the evening yard duties of skipping out and feeding.

What are the competition plans for the horses this year?

We are currently producing one of our up and coming youngsters – Mersley Ezri – she has been competing successfully at 2* 1.35m level with rider James Whitaker over the last year so our aim for 2018 is to move her up to 1.40m, both at home and abroad with the possibility of jumping her at some 3* and 4* shows later in the season.