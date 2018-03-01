First up, somewhere to sleep. A good quality tent, with sturdy tent pegs, that isn’t going to take off at the first sign of wind and that is going to keep you dry is vital. If you’re in a horsebox or a caravan, you’ve got this one ticked already. Equally your bed set up is super important, no one likes a bad night’s sleep! If you’re in a tent, invest in a camp bed that is off the floor or an insulation mat and airbed – this is super important in helping to keep warm. The cold from the ground will seep through and you’ll end up chilly despite loads of layers on top. A duvet style sleeping bag will also keep you nice and toasty.

Folding chairs don’t take up much space but give you somewhere a bit more comfy to sit outside of your sleeping quarters and can often be picked up cheaply in the camping season.

Keeping the inside of your little abode clean and dry makes life much easier. Take a spare pair of shoes (or ‘tent slippers’) so you can leave your boots at the door. If you’re in a lorry make sure you have door mats at the entrance and get people to wipe their feet! If it’s really wet, don’t be afraid to ask them to remove their shoes.

If you’re in a tent or lorry without hook up, you’ll need some lighting as the evening draws in. Solar lanterns, like this one from Greenio, charge during the day and illuminate at night, perfect for a tent. Torches are essential and battery pack fairy lights are always a fave, but don’t forget batteries!