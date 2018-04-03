Max Stainton has Begun his Attempt to Reach Everest Base Camp on Horseback

As previously featured in Style Reins magazine, Max Stainton, is attempting to become the first disabled person in the world to reach Everest Base Camp on horseback.

Max, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy, has set up the Riding Everest project to challenge perceptions of disabled people and to raise funds for the Riding for the Disabled Association’s (RDA’s) new National Training Centre. Max’s condition makes it difficult for his body to retain heat and he is unable to walk without assistance, so making the trip to the 5km high Base Camp is going to be incredibly challenging.

Having teamed up with independent travel company, Adventure Alternative, Max and his team have set out on their journey and expect the trek to last 16 days. The Riding Everest team arrived in Kathmandu on the 28th March and flew to Lukla on the 29th. Their epic journey began the very next day.

We wish the Riding Everest team huge luck in achieving the goal for Max to be the first disabled person that reaches Everest base camp on horseback and to crush the stigma society has put on disabled people.

Keep your eye on the Riding Everest account on Twitter for regular updates from Max:

We’ve got a banner and Everest is just over my head! Tomorrow we trek to Duboche. A rest day is very welcome indeed! I’ve got lots of aches and pains and blisters to show for all my hard work at leasthttps://t.co/HMe3avmdIw Come on guys, let’s get #ridingeverest trending! pic.twitter.com/fJuv7BTZR8 — Riding Everest (@ridingeverest) April 3, 2018

Donations currently stand at £48k of the £50k target – you can contribute at the link below. 100% of donations go straight towards RDA.