Riding to Everest Base Camp would be challenging enough for an able-bodied athlete, yet Max’s circumstances makes this even more admirable.

“This trek is not something that I could ever imagine doing on my own, but I don’t think it’s something anyone should do on their own. Our team is very close, and I imagine that we’ll only get closer as the trek goes on.”

The training is almost complete, as Max and his team head out in April and final preparations continue to be made. There have been two primary aspects to the training regime; the first of which is the endurance riding. Max spends up to six consecutive hours in the saddle, either in the Leicestershire countryside or with the Stratford-upon-Avon RDA group where he used to ride as a child. The second element is stair-climbing, as he explains below.

“A lot of the trail up to Base Camp, particularly at the beginning, will require me to dismount for safety reasons. For example, I can’t ride the horse across a rope bridge, or up steep steps. So to train for these parts of the trek, I’ve been climbing the seven stories of stairs in my building with the help of my Physiotherapist, as walking is not my strong point!! I was thrilled when I managed to do four full ascents and descents of my building in one go, so that’s 28 storeys up! My target is to get to 50+ before heading out to Nepal.”

The logistical planning of an adventure of this scale requires exceptional precision and are being handled by Gavin Bates of Adventure Alternative. The 8,000ft ascent should take 12 days and upon completion, Max will be the first person to have completed the journey on horseback with Cerebral Palsy.