Osprey London winter Sale

Mum’s the Word: Treat her to some Opulent Osprey London in their Winter Sale

By Caroline | February 19, 2018

Mother’s Day will soon be here and it’s perfect timing as we have discovered the most amazing winter sale at Osprey London. With savings from hundreds of pounds on leather bags to more modest but still welcomed reductions on candles, knitwear and other items, this really is a great time to pick up a very stylish gift for your fabulous mum.

With over one hundred items to choose from it wasn’t easy to pick favourites but these are our top 10.

1, The Carina Curve Italian Leather Clutch – Now £75, was £145

Osprey Carina Clutch

2, Silver & Rose Gold Large Circle Bangle – Now £60, was £95

Osprey London bangle

3, Mambo Leather Grab – Now £195, was £295

Mambo leather grab bag

4, Cashmere Button Wrap Poncho – Now £99, was £180

Cashmere poncho

5, Coastal Sunglasses – Now £59, was £95

Coastal Sunglasses

6, The Rainbow Leather Makeup Bag – Now £29.95, was £59

Rainbow leather makeup bag

7, Cut Grass Fragranced Candle – Now £19.95, was £29

Cut Grass candle

8, The Andorra Red Leather Hobo – Now £249, was £425

Andorra Red Italian Leather Hobo

9, The Isola Shoulder Tote – Now £45, was £145

Isola tote

10, The Small Lucia Sheepskin Duffle Bag – Now £149, was £295

Lucia Sheepskin Duffle Bag

 

