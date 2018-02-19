Mum’s the Word: Treat her to some Opulent Osprey London in their Winter Sale

Mother’s Day will soon be here and it’s perfect timing as we have discovered the most amazing winter sale at Osprey London. With savings from hundreds of pounds on leather bags to more modest but still welcomed reductions on candles, knitwear and other items, this really is a great time to pick up a very stylish gift for your fabulous mum.

With over one hundred items to choose from it wasn’t easy to pick favourites but these are our top 10.

1, The Carina Curve Italian Leather Clutch – Now £75, was £145

2, Silver & Rose Gold Large Circle Bangle – Now £60, was £95

3, Mambo Leather Grab – Now £195, was £295

4, Cashmere Button Wrap Poncho – Now £99, was £180

5, Coastal Sunglasses – Now £59, was £95

6, The Rainbow Leather Makeup Bag – Now £29.95, was £59

7, Cut Grass Fragranced Candle – Now £19.95, was £29

8, The Andorra Red Leather Hobo – Now £249, was £425

9, The Isola Shoulder Tote – Now £45, was £145

10, The Small Lucia Sheepskin Duffle Bag – Now £149, was £295