Style Reins Autumn 2017 is Here!

I’m so excited to share our Autumn issue with you – to be fair I’m ‘excited’ every issue but we had a fair few challenges pulling this one together so it’s extra special seeing it finally complete.

A really big THANK YOU has to go to Jane Lazenby who took our utterly fantastic cover photo (check out her back cover too!) and performed the interview with Ben Atkinson of Atkinson Action Horses. His story is fascinating and the images are superb. Here’s just a taster of some, but by no means all, of the highlights in this issue…

Young, Stylish and a Superb Showjumper. It’s Jessica Mendoza

British showjumper Jessica Mendoza is one of the most exciting riders of the moment. Having jumped her way onto the senior teams she’s gone on to have a phenomenal record and continues to be one of the very best, at just 21 years of age. Tara Punter finds out more.

Horses, Hopes & Dreams

Ben Atkinson is “a man with his head in the clouds and his feet firmly on a horse’s back” according to award-winning photographer Jane Lazenby, and having spent many years taking thousands of photos of Ben and his colleagues at Atkinson Action Horses, she should know. Jane shares some of her spectacular shots plus finds out more about the super stuntman who has a penchant for dressing up in flouncy blouses but wears them with total panache.

Endurance; It’s in the Family

Endurance riding is very much a family sport and never is this more true than in the case of Lauren Mills. Her partner (and their dog) are her support team as she competes across the country, juggling her full time career with her biggest passion of all. Tara Punter reports.

Anand Patel. On Track for Success with ‘Team Orange’

Dressage rider Anand Patel only started riding for more than an hour a week at the age of 18. At 21 he rode is first ever dressage test and now, at 28, has his own yard, a string of quality horses and is making his mark on the professional circuit. Sarah Hyde finds out more.

Hamish Mackie. Brilliant in Bronze

A sculptor since 1996, after an inspirational trip to Africa, Hamish Mackie is now an award-winning artist producing stunning bronze pieces from his Cotswolds studio. Alice Brown talks to the largely self-taught wildlife enthusiast about the secrets of his success and how he expertly captures the nature of every animal he creates.

