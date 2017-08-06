Style Reins Launches ‘Newcomers Light’ Advertising Plan

As a small business, we have many conversations with other owner managed and fledgling companies who have boundless energy and passion but not always the marketing funds to match, at least not in the early days of their venture.

With this in mind, we have launched a brand new addition to our stable of promotional options at Style Reins in the form of ‘Newcomers Light’. Our Newcomers package was already excellent value, but we have split the plan into two options, Premium and Light, so that we can now support any relevant business, no matter what stage they are at.

In a nutshell, Newcomers Premium gives you exposure across the Style Reins website, Twitter channels and a listing in the quarterly magazine from £20 per month. Newcomers Light gives you website and social media coverage but not the magazine listing for a very affordable £10 per month.

With monthly payment options or a 15% discount for upfront payment plus a social media reach of 16 million per month, can you afford NOT to be promoting your stylish brand with Style Reins?

Limited Time Offer

We are celebrating the launch of ‘Newcomers Light’ with a special, time limited advertising offer.

Book a Newcomers Premium or Light package by the 31st August 2017 to get an additional £15 off upfront payment bookings (offer does not apply to monthly payment plans)

More details and booking information at this link: Newcomers Advertising

We hope you find this new option useful. Please see our advertising page for further packages available. If we can be of any assistance at all please get in touch.