Style Reins Magazine – A New Beginning for 2018

A

s we near the end of 2017, we have taken time to reflect on the year, in fact previous two years of Style Reins. When we launched the magazine, we had no plans to produce printed issues, our intention was to stay purely digital. Immediately though, people started to ask ‘where can I buy a printed copy’? We responded to this unexpected demand by producing hard copy magazines which we have distributed directly to subscribers and also, more recently, to a number of hotels, airline lounges and leading equestrian establishments.

Our printed issues are treasured by many and we put so much love and care into their production, using only the best quality paper and creating beautiful covers – we consider each one a work of art. Sadly though we are in a world where digital is king, the costs incurred producing printed magazines are huge and for us, not currently viable.

We want Style Reins magazine to grow and continue to become a leading equestrian publication so rather than reduce the quality of our printed issues or content to compensate for the strain on our resources, we have made the very hard decision to cease publication of print copies and to put all our efforts into producing an outstanding digital product.

“A Beautiful & Immersive Digital Experience”

Our ‘new’ digital magazines will be continue to be published quarterly and will be much more interactive than the current versions, featuring video and audio alongside the stunning imagery you have come to expect from Style Reins. We can’t replicate the feel and smell of paper but we can give our readers a beautiful and immersive digital experience, taking advantage of the latest technological advances. We will also continue to create striking virtual covers for each issue.

The Equestrian Lifestyle Magazine

Style Reins has been including an increasing amount of equestrian lifestyle orientated content over this last year and with that in mind, we are updating our strapline and editorial focus from ‘The Magazine Focused on Equestrian Style’ to ‘The Equestrian Lifestyle Magazine’. A subtle change but one that reflects more accurately our focus and our future. Style Reins is currently the only equestrian lifestyle publication based in the UK and we are committed to ensuring that it remains the best in whatever form it takes.

We are incredibly proud of our achievements so far and hugely thankful to everyone that helps us create, enjoys or supports our magazine. We hope that all of you will continue to be with us on our journey.

Thank you.

Caroline Constable, Editorial & Publishing Director

Advertisers and print subscribers – we will be in touch to explain what these changes mean for you and with the offer of a refund or alternative. Please allow us a little time to reach out to each of you individually or reply to your emails. You can contact us directly at editor@stylereins.com.

Subscribe to our digital magazines for free or pick up our latest issue – still available in print!