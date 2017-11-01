Style Reins Winter 2017 is Here!

We’ve been doing some heavy hinting in the run up to publication of this issue that it’s ‘magical’ and as you can see from our spectacular cover, it really is! Once again, Jane Lazenby has spoiled us with her amazing images – she is a true unicorn amongst photographers and it’s a privilege to work with her.

Aside from a whole herd of mythical creatures, our ‘Winter Wonderland’ issue features interviews with fascinating, talented and downright inspirational equestrians from around the globe plus some fabulous festive fashion and Christmas treats for you and your loved ones. Don’t miss the competition to win this stunning ‘1926 Seraphina Box Clutch’ by Harlem Carter worth over £300!

This is just a taster of the delights you will find inside…

Chasing Unicorns with Jane Lazenby

Award winning photographer, Jane Lazenby, has a portfolio as magical as the unicorns captured in these pages. Sian Lovatt learns how a little girl with a horse allergy grew up to become the creator of stunning and fantastical equestrian works of art.

Polo Deluxe

US Polo Team Captain Nic Roldan, has played at every goal level on every continent. He gives Tara Punter an insight into the travelling life of a polo player and shares 10 of the most luxurious clubs he’s played at.

Perfect Presents; Christmas Gifts with Style

From snazzy stocking fillers to the ultimate in luxury treats, giving one of these gorgeous gifts will make you a sure fire winner with our family and friends this Christmas. The questions is, can you bear to give them away or are you adding them to your own Christmas wish list?

Darren Birdie Art – His Flight to Success

Suffolk based artist, ‘Birdie’, describes himself as having had a pen or pencil in his hand for as long as he can remember. Sian Lovatt spoke to Darren to learn of his love for the horse racing world and the inspiration behind his work.

An Equestrian Life of Style

Jennifer Sims took the Instagram world by storm when her account, @styledequestrian, took off in a way she’d never anticipated. Now one of the foremost equestrian fashion influencers, Jennifer boasts an impressive following and is a sought after model for the most stylish of brands. Alanna Clarke tracked her down at home in Washington to find out more.

Go Bigg or Go Home

Hannah Biggs is an International Dressage rider and trainer of incredible talent. Her dressage career takes her to some of the most stunning locations in the world, as Tara Punter found out.

Thanks as always to team Style Reins plus our partners, advertisers and subscribers who all play an important role in ensuring we can continue to bring you each publication.

I hope you enjoy it – have a wonderful Christmas and New Year!

P.S. One last thing… please tell us what you think! Leave a review on Facebook and/or tag us on the social channels @stylereins. Your opinion matters!

Subscribe from free to get instant access to the current and back issues…

Already a subscriber? Login with your account details then read online at the link below. Print magazines are on their way!