FINISHING POST

Pack up a Picnic

The competition season is right around the corner and whether you’re a dressage diva, superstar showjumper, or eventing hotshot the chances are you’ll be eating on the go a lot over the coming months. As tempting at the showground burger van can be, there’s nothing quite like a well-stocked picnic to help keep your energy levels up. Alice Brown discovered some amazing picnic hampers that will have you dining in style.

SOMERLEY WILLOW PICNIC HAMPER

With place settings for four people and a matching blanket this deluxe hamper is ideal to keep your hard-working grooms fed.

£88.99 at Wayfair

Somerley Wicker Picnic Hamper

RAINDROPS WICKER PICNIC BASKET

Hopefully the raindrop lining will be the only wet weather you see this season!

£89.99 at Harts of Stur

Navigate Beau & Elliot Raindrops Wicker Picnic Basket

CELEBRATION PICNIC BASKET

The ultimate picnic basket for those big days out - there are even champagne glasses ready for you to crack open the bubbly when you win!

£325 at Fortnum & Mason

Fortum & Mason Picnic Hamper

TWO PERSON LUXURY WICKER HAMPER

If it’s just you and friend going on a horsey adventure this Croft Collection hamper is ideal for elegant al fresco dining.

£125 at John Lewis

John Lewis Wicker Hamper

THE GOODWOOD PICNIC HAMPER

If you want luxury then look no further. Available in two, four, or six place settings this exquisite hamper will take your picnic to the next level.

£435 at Amberley Hampers

Goodwood Picnic hamper

RETRO STYLE COOLER BOX

If wicker isn’t quite your style then how about a vintage cooler box instead? Ideal for days out in the country, it even has a beer bottle opener on the side!

£79 by The Vintage Collection Company at Not on the High Street

Vintage Cooler Box

WHEELIE PICNIC PROSECCO HAMPER

Sometimes a liquid lunch is what’s needed! There are also place settings for two if you’d like some nibbles with your fizz.

£84.99 by TODHUNTER at Not on the High Street

Wheelie Prosecco Hamper

BERKELEY FOUR PERSON PICNIC HAMPER

This gorgeous traditional picnic basket is tweed lined and large enough to stock a sumptuous feast, as well as a bottle of wine.

£199 at Dibor

Green Tweed Hamper

SPRING 2018 CONTENTS