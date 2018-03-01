FINISHING POST
Pack up a Picnic
The competition season is right around the corner and whether you’re a dressage diva, superstar showjumper, or eventing hotshot the chances are you’ll be eating on the go a lot over the coming months. As tempting at the showground burger van can be, there’s nothing quite like a well-stocked picnic to help keep your energy levels up. Alice Brown discovered some amazing picnic hampers that will have you dining in style.
SOMERLEY WILLOW PICNIC HAMPER
With place settings for four people and a matching blanket this deluxe hamper is ideal to keep your hard-working grooms fed.
RAINDROPS WICKER PICNIC BASKET
Hopefully the raindrop lining will be the only wet weather you see this season!
CELEBRATION PICNIC BASKET
The ultimate picnic basket for those big days out - there are even champagne glasses ready for you to crack open the bubbly when you win!
TWO PERSON LUXURY WICKER HAMPER
If it’s just you and friend going on a horsey adventure this Croft Collection hamper is ideal for elegant al fresco dining.
THE GOODWOOD PICNIC HAMPER
If you want luxury then look no further. Available in two, four, or six place settings this exquisite hamper will take your picnic to the next level.
RETRO STYLE COOLER BOX
If wicker isn’t quite your style then how about a vintage cooler box instead? Ideal for days out in the country, it even has a beer bottle opener on the side!
£79 by The Vintage Collection Company at Not on the High Street
WHEELIE PICNIC PROSECCO HAMPER
Sometimes a liquid lunch is what’s needed! There are also place settings for two if you’d like some nibbles with your fizz.
£84.99 by TODHUNTER at Not on the High Street
BERKELEY FOUR PERSON PICNIC HAMPER
This gorgeous traditional picnic basket is tweed lined and large enough to stock a sumptuous feast, as well as a bottle of wine.