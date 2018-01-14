POLO DELUXE

Nic Roldan started playing polo aged 5 and just 10 years later, he played in and won the US Open, at which point he turned professional. To date, he still remains the youngest player to win this prestigious tournament. If those achievements weren’t enough, he’s also a much in demand model.

Nic is passionate about the entire equine industry, not just polo, and has worked with many equestrian greats, including William Fox Pitt.

“Ultimately all equestrian sports are in a minority compared to sports like football, basketball and golf, so I think it’s really important for all equestrian sports to work together to raise the overall awareness and participation and to educate people. I work with Jeep, as does William, so earlier in the year we did a job swap; he played polo and I jumped, it was great fun!”

Nic has also worked alongside Charlotte, as both are ambassadors for the equine charity, Brooke, with Nic working with Brooke USA.