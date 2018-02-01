Give ‘em the old razzle dazzle!

From the spare bedroom at her home in County Durham, Rebecca hand makes beautiful bespoke riding attire, period costumes, wedding dresses, prom dresses, corsetry and more. In between taking commissions for work, she juggles four home produced ponies with working in costume teams in theatre departments up and down the country. She’s sold riding outfits to America and made costumes for a major ITV production, so what’s the story of this self confessed costume addict?

“Growing up I loved watching period dramas on TV, theatre productions, and of course Disney - I had a very strong interest in history as well. I’d sit and watch Catherine Cookson on TV with my nan at weekends! She was a keen knitter and my great auntie had a sewing machine, so there was always something to be made.”

It didn’t take long for Rebecca to make her first fancy dress costume for her and her pony, using the ironing board as the horse model. It had an English country garden theme complete with wishing well printed on the material around the pony’s bottom! “I still love dressing up now!” laughs Rebecca. “I’m always the one dressed in full sequins for an occasion - I express myself in what I wear.”