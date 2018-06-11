Six Summer Style Tips for you & your Horse

Former fashion and celebrity stylist and MD of Equestrian, Country and Lifestyle agency MirrorMePR, Ashley Rossiter shares their top tips for sizzling summer style in and out of the saddle.

Keeping Your Cool

If the thought of looking stylish in the saddle this summer is making you hot under the collar, then you’re wearing the wrong type of clothing! Technical clothing is where it is at – whether you are choosing competition wear or everyday equestrian basics. Wicking clothing like this training top from Equetech and these technical leggings from Paragon Equestrian, will enable you to train in style and comfort.

Reduce your chance of sweaty hat hair by opting for a hat with air flow vents and don’t forget technical sports bra, knickers and socks for air con on the move. Choose breathable, and you’ll look beautiful even after a 45-minute schooling session this summer (we promise).

Lace Appeal

Lace is a key fashion trend this summer, and we adore this girlie touch to riding and country fashion. Choose highlights to add a feminine touch to tailored basics for the office. This Timothy Foxx Half Lace Shirt is spot on teamed with their Alice Tweed Skirt. Soften your competition outfit with a hint on your shirt – this Equetech Bella Shirt is just way too cute to keep just for show days). Pretty perfect we’d say!

Accessories

You can never have too many accessories. Designed to instantly update your outfit, the right bag, scarf or piece of jewellery can make a huge difference in transforming your look from ‘standard’ to ‘wow’.

Pick statement pieces in jewellery and in particular, bracelets for the ultimate bling you can take from yard to bar. This delightful addition from Sylvia Kerr Jewellery adds a hint of equestrian to your jewellery collection, keeping it classy not tacky. And remember, a quality piece of jewellery will withstand the test of time and will retain its beauty both with wear, cleaning and living – well beyond any fashion trend.

A gorgeous silk scarf, such as this beautiful Ettrick Scarf from BHOID, can instantly revise a classic white shirt, plain white T-shirt or polo shirt and give it a new fresh lease of life and the quickest wardrobe make-over ever!

Bags of Style

Handbags we love, but handbags with an equestrian slant? Even better! Check out the beautiful range of handbags by Childéric Saddles. Styled in the same beautifully soft buttery leather and craftsmanship as their saddle range, they’ll have your style riding high.

For a big fashion look with a horsey twist, the accessories collection by SAHEL is certainly worth a look. A London-based accessories brand founded by a former fashion editor, this brand was born in 2008, in the desert of Burkina Faso where their founder lived for seven years among the Fulani. Horse lovers by tradition, Fulani people, used to dress their steeds in vibrant tassels to accentuate the horse’s movement and turn heads. The collection of bags, belts and handbag accessories incorporate these traditional Fulani hand woven braided straps. They also adhere to Fair Trade principles and invest in their West African artisans’ communities, providing better access to health care, clean water and primary education.

Eco-fashion with equestrian inspiration. And for the ultimate get-away-from-it-all bag -this ‘Escape’ bag from La Di Da Interiors is roomy, stylish and ticks this autumn’s forth coming big catwalk trend for slogans.

Trot Up in Style

Something for the boys? Well, given that our male readers might be looking for something stylish for the trot-up, we’d say you can’t go far wrong with a touch of tweed. This Butler Stewart ‘Pear Green Tweed Waistcoat’ will cut a dash teamed with a smart tie (we love their collection of country-inspired ties with foxes, pheasants and ducks). Flattering tailoring you’ll love.

These gorgeous Spanish Boot Classic Boots are perfect for yard and country life. Designed to be worn in the saddle, they can be enjoyed in the countryside, thanks to their classic design and smart style details.

Perfectly Turned Out

Your horse also deserves to look and feel his best. Health and vitality come from within, so feeding a supplement like Aloeride that supports fabulous skin, hair and hooves is a good start (they also do a human version too for great skin, hair and nails) So you both can look and feel great this season.

For the ultimate pamper kit for your beloved equine friend, the Renwick & Sons Grooming Kit is pretty special. Not only does it incorporate human salon hair brush technology (yes you read that right) for horsey hair care from the 21st century but they are ergonomically designed and crafted here in the UK.