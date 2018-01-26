Style Reins launches ‘Little Gold Book’ and a Whole Lot More!

After what seems an eternity – well two months of solid work anyway…. I am VERY pleased to announce, multiple new features and technical advances to Style Reins magazine, website and promotional offerings. I debated splitting this into multiple news releases but as many of our readers are advertisers and vice versa, I decided to hit you all with the lot in one go and you can pick out the bits of most interest. So here goes!

Style Reins Magazine

Following on from our very tough decision to stop producing printed magazines in favour of focusing on digital (our first love), we have re-platformed our website and placed it onto the latest technology that allows us to produce engaging articles incorporating video audio and gorgeous imagery. Our 1st issue using this new technology is out March 1st, but you can see but you can see examples of the kind of visually stunning content you can expect in the examples below (best viewed on a desktop to view full features):

In addition to looking pretty, as our new digital magazine will be created on responsive, native web pages, you will be able to dip into individual articles without the need to flip through a whole magazine plus you can share individual articles on social media and by email. As much as print replica digital magazines can look pretty, they can be very difficult to read, especially on a small device – our solution provides an improved experience for our readers and greater exposure for our articles.

Magazine Paywall

We have replaced our traditional magazine subscription system with a paywall that has three access levels to cater for each type of reader:

One Day (Free): Looking to read a few specific articles or see what Style Reins is all about? Sign up for one day’s access to the current magazine issue. One month (£5): Want to linger over our beautiful articles plus delve into our depth of back issue content? A one-month access will give you the time. One year (£20): Immerse yourself in the fabulous equestrian lifestyle features in our current and back issues for a full year! Plus get special offers, discounts and competitions from top brands delivered to your inbox every month.

People’s reading habits have changed, and many do not have the time or inclination to consume a whole magazine whether digital or in print. We believe that our combination of paywall options plus increased access to and shareability of individual magazine articles gives readers more choice on how they consume and engage with our content.

Previous digital subscribers have been transferred to our new system with free access for one year. Login to your current subscription or sign up at this link:

Style Reins Daily

Quarterly Magazine – Daily Inspiration

Aside from our quarterly magazine, we also produce regular rider and non-rider fashion and lifestyle features. All this fabulous content is contained in our new, Style Reins Daily section which you can find here:

#STYLEREINS Social Wall

We LOVE seeing what our readers get up to with their horses, so we have created a dedicated section on our website that pulls in a curated collection of the wonderful images they share. Each month we will pick a favourite and send the poster a prize. To join in and hopefully see your image on our social wall, just add #stylereins to your Twitter, Instagram and Twitter posts:

Display Advertising

Moving away from the traditional print layout has given us the opportunity to also re-think our advertising model. The good news is that gone are the days where you need to spend hundreds of pounds for ONE display advert in ONE magazine issue. All advertisers that take out display advertising with us will now appear across the main website plus current AND back issues of the magazine for the duration of their promotion – can you tell we’re giddy about this? We have always believed in being accessible, so we are super-excited to be able to launch this democratic form of advertising. Whatever the size of your business or budget, you now have the opportunity to appear alongside the very best of our content and with generously sized, 970 x 250px billboard banners appearing in the header and footer, you are going to be very hard to miss.

Facebook Style Ads

As part of our display upgrade, our new and highly innovative, Facebook style listing option enables you to inject individual product, property and event offers directly into our editorial space (main website only).

With both our banner and Facebook style adverts, you can rent the space for your chosen period then swap out banners, images and/or text at any time during this period. Perfect for time-sensitive offers and product launches. Prices start at an affordable £48 + VAT per month (for 360-day booking), increasing to just £60 + VAT per month (for a 30-day booking). Find out more:

Little Gold Book

Helping You Lead an Exceptional Equestrian Lifestyle

Last but by no means least, we bring you Style Reins ‘Little Gold Book’, an invitation only, hand-curated directory where equestrians can find UK and international purveyors of the finest quality and most stylish products and services for themselves, their horses and their homes. Style Reins is synonymous with quality and style so to ensure that our readers find the aspirational products and services they have come to expect from us, we have created this exclusive directory.

Benefits for readers: We’ve sorted the wheat from the chaff and done the leg work for you! Find everything from a stylish new rug for your horse to a dream equestrian property in France. We are still populating our Little Gold Book so keep checking back to see the fabulous brands we’ve found.

Benefits for brands: The brands that are invited to list are not just promoted to a highly targeted audience, they also find themselves side by side with other quality providers only. The cost of listing in Style Reins Little Gold Book range from £120 + VAT to £1,200 + VAT per year with ALL offerings including a level of editorial and social media exposure:

If you have made it this far, THANK YOU SO MUCH! It has truly been an intense couple of months transitioning to not just a new platform for the magazine but to new subscription and advertising models. The publishing industry is not an easy one to be in, but Style Reins gets such wonderful feedback that the effort is worth it. I hope you continue to enjoy collaborating with us and reading our stories. You are welcome to send you feedback as a reader or advertising partner.

Caroline

editor@stylereins.com

Tel: +44(0)161 408 2101