Equestrian lifestyle magazine, Style Reins is delighted to announce they will be taking a new direction, effective immediately.

“My first love has always been with the finer points of the equestrian world and following the amazing success of our VIP subscription boxes we will redefine Style Reins as a luxury brand with our own collection.” Caroline Constable, Style Reins.

Although the quarterly magazine will no longer be produced, they will be fulfilling all current obligations.

Caroline explains:

“It’s important to us that we continue to offer aspirational and high-quality content and a magazine section will remain on our website. All future editorial will have a high-end and luxury vibe in line with our new positioning and the reduced commercial restrictions will open us up to be able to collaborate more easily.”

Keep an eye out for future news of the new Style Reins luxury product launch and continue to check in with the website for the quality editorial you know and love.

For further information:

Contact: Caroline Constable

Email: info@stylereins.com

Tel: +44 (0) 161 408 2101