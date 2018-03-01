We are all familiar with the TV series and subsequent film the ‘Lone Ranger’ but the ‘original’ ranger is considered by some to have been a Black man by the name of Bass Reeves, a 19th Century slave from Arkansas who later became a famed deputy U.S. Marshall. Black horsemen such as Tom bass also broke the mold and went from slavery to being a famed trainer and dressage rider, socialising with presidents and the wealthy. His work in the late Nineteenth and Twentieth centuries exemplified the fact that working with horses, can make all equal.

But with history being inaccurately interpreted and very much viewed from a white, middle class perspective, there is a place to re-educate public perception and celebrate Black equestrian culture.

The publication of the online magazine ‘Black Reins’, founded in 2013, by Stanford Moore, sets out to record these long-forgotten tales, giving voice to black cultural icons and to re-educate a wider audience. Not only does the publication achieve this but also sets the scene for contemporary Black cowboys and their communities, reporting on a wide range of culture from music to sport and fashion.

Stanford’s early years had a massive influence on his love of horses. Growing up in North Carolina, he was immersed in a rural lifestyle, being surrounded by horses on his Grandfather’s farm. Sadly, the livestock was sold when his grandfather passed away but Stanford’s love of horses remained. Following military, aero science and electrical engineering careers Stanford re-kindled his interest in horses when his new wife introduced her Uncle, an owner of a 200-acre thoroughbred and quarter race horse breeding farm. By volunteering on the farm and buying his first horse, Stanford became engrossed in the world of the horseman and this journey led to the formations of the ideas behind ‘Black Reins’ magazine.

To launch a publication is no small undertaking, it takes thousands of hours of research and a dedicated team to pull stories and news together, especially in the fast-paced world of media where audiences’ expectations are high and attention spans are short. Stanford explained how his enthusiasm for sharing untold stories about Black cowboy culture to an existing and wider audience was key to developing the publication.