7 Personalised Christmas Gifts for Every Equestrian Wish List

Nothing makes an equestrian happier than a gift that features horses and more precisely, a gift that features THEIR horse. With that in mind, we’ve found 7 terrific Christmas gifts that will have you being the apple of your loved ones eye by featuring the apple of their eye.

100% Dream Team Personalised Dandy Brush, £12.37 at Bespoke and Oak Co

Just the thing that every pony mad child, horse crazy teen or animal mad adult needs – a personalised Dandy brush. A great quality, medium sized dandy brush that is a great size for small and large hands alike. Available with vibrant red bristles and a fully personalised reverse, this is a grooming gift like no other.

www.etsy.com/uk/shop/BespokeandOakCo

Gemosi horse hair jewellery – let your horse’s natural beauty shine through, Price from €59 (approx. £52) at Gemosi

Expertly hand woven from your own horse’s tail hair, Gemosi’s stunning range of horse hair jewellery is the ultimate horse lovers Christmas gift. If you’re short on time, or can’t collect your loved ones’ horses’ tail hair without giving the game away, Gemosi Gift certificates are a great option this Christmas!

Tel: 00353 87 8568638

www.Gemosi.com

Personalised Horse Cushion with Horse or Rider Name, £28 at Koko Blossom

This fabulous personalised cushion features a horse standing proudly with the name sitting underneath. You supply the name, whether that be a person’s name or the name of the horse and it is digitally printed in the colour of your choice on to a high quality 100% cotton white base. Each cushion is printed and designed in the UK.

Tel: 0161 303 9059

www.kokoblossom.co.uk

Bespoke Horseshoe Keepsake In Solid Oak, £99 at The Handprint Carving Co

A truly bespoke and beautifully detailed solid oak keepsake containing a perfect copy of your horse’s horseshoe. A unique gift for any horse lover. This keepsake may be hung on a wall or stand freely on a mantelpiece and the solid oak frame will compliment any home decor.

www.handprintcarving.com

1868 Antique Victorian Sterling Silver Pendant Horsehoe Locket Pendant, £115 at Dear Rose with Love

This beautiful antique locket dates to the mid Victorian era. It’s an unusual octagonal shape. The front panel depicts an embossed motif of a lucky horseshoe. Inside the locket there is space to put two photos inside or perhaps a photo on one side and a lock of your horse’s hair on the other.

www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DearRoseWithLove

Word Art Horse Portrait, from £4.99 at Mels Crafty Gifts

Choose up to 35 words or short sentences that represent the horse and rider. Include names, character, colour, disciplines – anything that takes your fancy! You can certainly have some fun finding words that will make your gift recipient smile.

www.etsy.com/uk/shop/MelsCraftyGifts

Custom Personalised Oak Stable Stall Door Plaque Sign with Your Horses Head, £30 at Danis Craft Crafts

Solid Oak stable door sign with your horses head hand painted on. The plaque is then engraved with your horse’s name and choice of caption. Comes complete with pre-drilled holes and a nice Brass fixing kit. Varnished to leave it protected and ready for your Stable Door.

www.daniscraftycrafts.co.uk