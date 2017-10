Forget the magical, sparkling unicorns of your dreams, these horned creatures are showing their dark side and are anything but lovely! From ‘My Little Zombie’ to what can only be described as a horror of an outfit, these Halloween unicorns are the stuff of nightmares…

Day of the Dead My Little Pony



Creepy Baby Unicorn

Gory Unicorn

The Ultimate Halloween Outfit?

Zombiecorn

‘Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse’ Unicorns

Unicorn Shadow

My Little Pony Zombie