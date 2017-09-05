Skinted vs Minted: Drawstring Bucket Bags

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself to a new accessory then updating your wardrobe with berry red shades for the autumn season ahead is all the reason you need.

Bucket bags are always on-trend and these pair will add a stylish touch to your everyday outfits. Both come in a generous size giving plenty of room to stash everything you need for a day out and about.

The one you choose depends on whether you want to splash the cash or save your pennies for a rainy day.

Skinted

La Redoute Collections, Faux Leather Bucket Bag, £39 at La Redoute

Minted

Lancaster Paris ‘Pur & Element Burgundy Saffiano Leather Bucket Bag’, £140 at Forzieri

GET STYLE REINS MAGAZINE!