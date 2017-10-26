Find of the Day: Stradivarius Horse Shoe Print Shirt

A whistle stop tour of asos (purely in the name of research of course) turned up this beauty today so we had to share it with you! This quirky shirt has an all over horse shoe design with a subtle floral twist. It’s a lightweight fabric that will work well under sweaters, cardigans and tank tops for the cooler months but will also see you through into spring when worn alone. Team it with a knee length skirt, thick tights and ankle boots for the office and skinny black jeans, heels and a leather biker jacket for a trip to the pub.

Stradivarius Horse Shoe Print Shirt, £17.99 at asos