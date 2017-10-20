Grab a Granny! Cardigans are a Hot Trend for AW17

As seen on the catwalks of Prada, Gucci and Christopher Kane, the ‘granny knit’ is making a comeback. With styles from classic button-ups to cold shoulder chic, there’s a cardigan out there for every sartorial taste.

Our top cardi picks are perfect for everything from cosy nights in to evenings out on the town and are anything but frumpy!

STEFFEN SCHRAUT Cardigan with Faux Fur Collar, £215 at Stylebop

Colour Block Round Neck Cardigan, £17.50 at M&S

Womens Dusty Pink fluffy frill sleeve cardigan, £48 at River Island

Zoe Karssen Cardigan, £114 at YOOX

Cardigan With Zip Front And Cold Shoulder, £11 at asos

ALANUI Fringed Jacquard Cashmere Cardigan, £2,665 at 24 SÈVRES

ELLENII Circle lace panel cardigan, £96 at Ted Baker

Vintage Inspired Fur Collar Cardigan, £39.95 at Joe Browns

Noisy May Nina Patch Knit Cardigan, £45 at asos