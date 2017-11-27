Luxury Leather – Christmas Gifts for Elegant Equestrians

STYLE REINS PROMOTION

One of the special joys of the festive period is the abundance of gorgeous aromas – from the heady scent of mulled wine and fabulous food to the waft of perfume given by a loved one.

As horse lovers know, quality leather can also smell wonderful which makes it a perfect gift for equestrians and for anyone who appreciates a feast for the senses. These lovely leather gifts look amazing, feel fantastic and of course, smell divine.

Eichholtz Cadance Clock Black, £127 at Houseology

This equestrian stirrup clock is made with polished nickel and black leather finish with contrast stitching. It’s a fabulous home accessory that will look amazing on any horse lovers mantle piece or side table. Also available in tan with aged brass.

‘The Hamilton’ Riding Hat Bag, £1,100 at Englana

This limited edition, ‘Hamilton’ Riding Hat Bag from Englana’s Victoria Collection, is handcrafted in Cranberry and Oxford blue English leather. It has to be the ultimate in elegant storage for your hat and can also be used to carry short riding or walking boots. The Hamilton comes with a beautiful, solid silver and heritage leather Montgomery key ring – a fabulous gift for someone who appreciates the finer things in life.



Use this gorgeous journal to create a roadmap for your life and examine what you want to achieve so that you can create a clear vision for how you’re going to get there. With a smooth genuine leather cover and foil blocked in shimmering copper this is one stylish journal and so on trend. The plain sheets on each page allows users to revisit previous thoughts and memories and achievements over the years.

Snaffle Bit Leather Evening Bag, £99 at Woof & Neddy

This stunning evening bag by Gray’s of Shenstone is made from genuine, fine black leather. Trimmed with a fabulous snaffle bit on the front flap with a leather and golden chain strap, it is perfect for a night out. This bag will take any horse lover to all their parties for this Christmas and beyond.

Authentic Models Gaucho Field Chair, £548 at Houseology

Channel old world style into the heart of your interior design scheme with the Authentic Models Gaucho Field Chair. With a nod to equestrian style, this replica chair was originally designed by London Army & Navy vendors for the travelling officers of the Imperial Army.

Red Leather Horsebit Belt, from £315 at Gucci

First used by Gucci in the 1950’s, the Horsebit continues to pay homage to the Gucci’s roots. The horsebit connects the leather belt, which secures with a square buckle closure. The Horsebit can be worn facing the front or the back.

Women’s Leather Touchscreen Gloves, £55 by Southcombe Gloves

Stylish and elegant. Soft lamb nappa leather glove with a warm knitted cashmere lining and built in touch screen technology. Available in Black, Brown and Tan in 4 sizes.