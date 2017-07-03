by Caroline Constable on July 3, 2017

Strawberries & Cream: Wimbledon Vibes with an Equestrian Twist

Apart from the actual tennis, ask anyone what springs to mind at the mention of Wimbledon and it’s undoubtedly ‘strawberries and cream’.

This classic combination looks just as good on you as it does on a plate so we’ve served up an outfit that will put you centre court in the equestrian style stakes.

Tassel Floppy Summer Hat – £19.50 at M&S

Tassel Floppy Summer Hat - £19.50 at M&S

RollRight -Limited Edition – £325 at Taylor Morris

RollRight -Limited Edition - £325 at Taylor Morris

Pink Pashmina Scarf – £99 at Yoox

Pink Pashmina Scarf - £99 at Yoox

Wolf & Whistle Carnations Midi Length Dress – Now £40 at House of Fraser

Wolf & Whistle Carnations Midi Length Dress - Now £40 at House of Fraser

Charlotte Bracelet – £425 at Sylvia Kerr

Charlotte Bracelet - £425 at Sylvia Kerr

Aspinal of London Saddle Bag – £395 at House of FraserAspinall of London Saddle Bag - £395 at House of FraserCharlotte Tilbury ‘Super Cindy’ Lipstick – £23 at Net-a-Porter

Charlotte Tilbury 'Super Cindy' Lipstick - £23 at Net-a-Porter

Kate Spade Manor Lace-Up Sandal – £268 at NordstromKate Spade Manor Lace-Up Sandal - £268 at Nordstrom

Caroline Constable

Founder and editor of Style Reins which is an expression of her lifelong love of horses combined with a passion for fashion & interior design