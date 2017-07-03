Strawberries & Cream: Wimbledon Vibes with an Equestrian Twist

Apart from the actual tennis, ask anyone what springs to mind at the mention of Wimbledon and it’s undoubtedly ‘strawberries and cream’.

This classic combination looks just as good on you as it does on a plate so we’ve served up an outfit that will put you centre court in the equestrian style stakes.

Tassel Floppy Summer Hat – £19.50 at M&S

RollRight -Limited Edition – £325 at Taylor Morris

Pink Pashmina Scarf – £99 at Yoox

Wolf & Whistle Carnations Midi Length Dress – Now £40 at House of Fraser

Charlotte Bracelet – £425 at Sylvia Kerr

Aspinal of London Saddle Bag – £395 at House of Fraser Charlotte Tilbury ‘Super Cindy’ Lipstick – £23 at Net-a-Porter

Kate Spade Manor Lace-Up Sandal – £268 at Nordstrom