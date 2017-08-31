Buck the Trend with this Trot Up Outfit for all Seasons

We can’t help noticing a bit of a theme, some might say uniform, worn by ladies performing the trot up at events – in fact this same uniform is a favourite of stylish spectators too!

Now we’ve nothing against white jeans, tassel boots and tweed, in fact we love them, but if you’re craving a change, this outfit will have you trotting up in comfort and style.

We’ve opted for a classic colour combination, geared around this smart (and amazingly priced), navy military style jacket. The slight ruffle on the shirt will add interesting detail when unbuttoned and will tuck away nicely when you’re all set to trot.

The stunning silk scarf adds a touch of colour to your neck, or if you’re feeling flamboyant, as cute wrist wear and the smart belt in a smooth navy leather will keep your pants in place when you’re flying down the track.

Keep your eye on your time slot with this lovely watch and add some snaffle style to your other wrist with this fabulous leather cuff. Finally, finish off your feet with these uber-comfy Ariat loafers that are trimmed with our favourite horsebit detailing.

Swap these mineral coloured pants out with anything from summer pastels to berry colours. Change up the jacket in warmer weather for a military style waistcoat – or ditch it altogether and stick with the scarf – to give you a trot up outfit for all seasons.

Grace Boutique Military Jacket, £22 (was £45) at boohoo

Ruffle Blouse, £34.95 at Joe Browns

The Horse Brushed Rose Gold & Walnut Leather Watch, £90 at Trouva

Sun Stallion Silk Scarf, USD145 at Donna Bernstein

Snaffle Bit Leather Bracelet, £20 at Woof & Neddy

Mara Belt in Navy, £30 at The British Belt Company

NYDJ Marilyn Stretch Twill Straight Leg Pants, £94.30 at Nordstrom

Ariat Bit Cruiser Ladies Shoes – Navy, £79.99 at Redpost Equestrian

GET STYLE REINS MAGAZINE!