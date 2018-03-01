BEAUTY BITS
Solar Flair: Sun Protection for Equestrians
It goes without saying that as equestrians we spend a lot of time outside, especially during show season. Spring, summer, autumn, and winter you’ll find us embracing the great outdoors and with that comes the risk of sun damage. Long days outdoors mean you’ll need a proper sunscreen that’s up to the job of keeping you safe from UVA and UVB rays. After all, sunburn is not only painful and not very stylish, but we’re all aware of the health implications of permanent damage to your skin.
These sun tan lotions will protect your skin, leaving you free to enjoy your equestrian adventures. By Alice Brown.
Darphin Soleil Plaisir SPF30
This is a sunscreen and beauty product in one containing hyaluronic acid, Karanja oil, and Brazilian algae to keep your skin beautifully protected.
Nivea Sun Protect & Refresh SPF50
Sun protection and a cooling spray in one this will definitely help you beat the heat.
Soltan Protect & Repel Spray SPF30
We all know that with horses, come bugs. This sun lotion spray will keep your skin protected and keep the bugs at arm’s length.
Raw Elements Eco Formula SPF30
Chemical free and containing essential oils this sunscreen is perfect if you’ve got sensitive skin or have mini equestrians you need to keep safe in the sun.
ThinkSport Sunscreen SPF50+
This mineral formulation has been specifically developed with outdoor athletes in mind and contains an impressive list of soothing botanicals and a light citrus scent.
Badger Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF35
If you care about the environment as much as your skin, the organic and eco-friendly formula in Badger's Broad Spectrum Sunscreen is a great choice. Being water resistant, it's also perfect for showery spring and summer days.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra Light Spray SPF50
Water resistant, easy to apply, and 100% hypoallergenic, this is another fantastic sunscreen if you suffer from sensitive skin.
Lancaster Sun Sport Cooling Mist SPF30
Ideal for active equestrians, this fast-dry, water and sweat resistant mist can even be applied to wet skin and leaves no marks so shouldn’t stain white breeches or show shirts.
Riemann P20 Sunfilter SPF50+
Providing up to 10 hours sun protection after one application and also water resistant, this product is great if you’ve got a busy day and don’t have time to keep reapplying lotion.