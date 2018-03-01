The Power of Purple...

The much anticipated Pantone Colour of the Year was announced in early 2018 as PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet – “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade”.

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute, says, “From exploring new technologies and the greater galaxy, to artistic expression and spiritual reflection, intuitive Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”

We think that the 2018 Colour of the Year is the perfect way to makeover a room and express your individuality. Whether your décor is all about vintage elegance or you’ve got a more modern vibe you’ll be able to use Ultra Violet to take your interior to a higher level.

Our amazing ultra violet finds will transform your bedroom into an energising and restorative space.