The Power of Purple...
The much anticipated Pantone Colour of the Year was announced in early 2018 as PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet – “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade”.
Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute, says, “From exploring new technologies and the greater galaxy, to artistic expression and spiritual reflection, intuitive Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”
We think that the 2018 Colour of the Year is the perfect way to makeover a room and express your individuality. Whether your décor is all about vintage elegance or you’ve got a more modern vibe you’ll be able to use Ultra Violet to take your interior to a higher level.
Our amazing ultra violet finds will transform your bedroom into an energising and restorative space.
Ray of Light...
Bathe in purple hues and add a touch of glamour your ceiling with this Ultra Violet Silk Shade by Love Frankie at Not on the High Street.
Amazing Art...
New artwork is a quick way to update a room and Donna Bernstein's 'Couples II' print will add a subtle equestrian feel to your bedroom.
Seeing Stars...
Embracing Ultra Violet doesn’t just mean having purple furniture; it’s a wonderful shade to have on your walls too. We love the Galaxy wallpaper from the Albany Wow! Wallpaper Collection at Wallpaper Direct.
Sitting Pretty...
Every stylish bedroom needs a statement chair, or ‘chairdrobe’ (we won’t judge), and this plush Fenner Armchair from Habitat is the perfect place to perch.
Cute Cushion...
Throw pillows immediately make any bed look more inviting and comfortable. This 'Horse Nose' pillow by Go van Kampen at Redbubble features a quirky equestrian inspired design.
Violet Vase...
Updating a room can be as easy as changing the accessories and this LSA International Pleat Vase in Heather from John Lewis will look beautiful on any windowsill or bedside table.
Opulent Orchid...
Ultra Violet is a shade often found in nature and your bed will become a tropical paradise with this Lipsy Mirrored Orchid Duvet Cover Set at Dunelm.
Mirror Mirror...
Mirrors are another fantastic way to change a room and you’ll feel like the belle of the ball every time you look in this Art Deco Wall Mirror from Wayfair.
Brilliant Bed...
You’ll never want to get out of bed (except to see your horse that is) when you’ve got something as beautiful as the Evie bed from Living It Up waiting for you.
[/ihc-hide-content]