The Ultimate Guide to Valentines Day Gifts for Horse Lovers

From champion chocolates to the winners enclosure, we’ve found eight fabulous gifts for the pony loving person in your life…

The House

Live the romantic French dream with your loved one and their horses in this idyllic Normandy farmhouse complete with stables and 3 hectares of land. At just €215,000 it needs a little work but if you’re building your new life together ‘en France’ there’s no rush right?

Farmhouse with outbuildings and land for sale in Normandy, €215,000 (inc. agency fees) at my-french-house.com

The Holiday

Send your beloved on the riding holiday of a lifetime in the beautiful Portuguese countryside. With daily lessons plus hacks out on fabulous Lusitano horses, you may just want to go along for the ride.

Constancia Retreat, Portugal, from £261 for 2 nights at Far and Ride

The Shoes

Not just any old shoes… horseshoes (of course), lovingly hand-crafted into a gorgeous double heart. This could be yours and your loved ones hearts, then again it could be them and their horse…

Linked hearts made from your own or supplied horseshoes, £37.50 at Anvil Cottage Crafts

The Bag

This fabulous bag in ‘the colour of love’ is the perfect accessory for a stylish equestrian. It’s handy size makes it a great bag for a night on the tiles.

Debby II Drawstring Bag, £210 at Ralph Lauren

The Bling

Forget diamonds, for those that like a little sparkle, these crystal spurs must be the ultimate gift. Made to order in about 10 days so you better get that order in now and ask nicely to make Valentine’s Day!

Crystal Spurs, £29 at Olvossa

The Sweet Thing

What could be more fitting for a horse lover than a box of choccies with Lady Godiva gracing the lid? With 16 delightful truffles filling this beauty, you may even find there’s a spare for yourself!

Signature Truffle Assortment 16 Chocolates, £25 at Godiva

The Day Out

Treat your beloved to some top class racing and the chance to dress to impress on Ladies Day at the Randox Health Grand National. Tickets are selling fast so hot foot it over to book yours before they all go.

Ladies Day, Randox Health Grand National, 13th April 2018 at Aintree. Tickets from £43.

The Chill Out

After a long day, slaving over a most likely, wet and muddy pony, there’s nothing better than curling up on the sofa to read and dream about… you guessed it, horses! You didn’t think it would be you did you?

Eco Stirrup Throw, £121.75 (ships from US) from in2green on Etsy