Three Spring Events; Three Striking Outfits…

Gone are the days when it was just the equestrian occasion itself which was seen as the most important part of any day out, in today’s equestrian world, and particularly at the most popular events, fashion and style is at large!
With many of the main events on the equine calendar being held in spring, when UK climates are yet to hit their warm patches, means somewhat of a juggling act for the conscious fashionista – it is a toss-up between being at the top of the style stakes while remaining comfortable and practical, during what can be a very long day on your feet!
LJ Roberts has compiled her top three glamorous yet practical outfits for some of our favourite equestrian spring events.
It is the first big racing festival of the Spring where glamour meets tweed in abundance
The Coat
Toggi have come up trumps with their new tweed Blyth cape, £230, which oozes luxury country style. With a detachable faux fur collar and leather trim pockets, it makes the perfect centrepiece for a racing outfit.
The Hat
This wool felt fedora is a real bargain from Cotswold Country Hats. It has a gorgeous contrast stitched leather belt trim and buckle with a removable feather. It is also crushable therefore packable, and all for just £29.99!
The Shoe
We adore these Crown Boots by Moloh, £375, which would look amazing teamed with black coated skinnies. Cut from suede leather they are embellished with the Moloh crown badge, the perfect way to complete you racing look.
The Accessory
Add glamour to your outfit with this Small Darley Satchel by Mulberry from Selfridges, £450. In an oak natural grain leather with a signature Postman’s Lock and a long leather cross-body strap, it is super stylish yet ultra-practical.
Forget betting and gripping finishes, this event has become increasingly known for its fashion finery
The Coat
Make this stunning Embroidered Coat, £100 (was £200) at nomads, your outfit centrepiece. Its floral embroidery and plush velvet fabric are knockout, while it is fully lined in satin also for an exquisite finish.
The Hat
Turn heads for all the right reasons with this Showstopper Hatinator with Pheasant Feathers, £175, by HighBirdDesigns and sold by Etsy. Bespoke made to sit either on the left or right, it is also available in a choice of colours, but we think this turquoise hue is just perfect.
The Shoe
Embrace some chic kitten heels with these Gracie Bordeaux Ankle Boots by Mint Velvet, £139, from John Lewis, for an elegant addition to your outfit. Featuring a spacious rounded toe and side zip, these boots offer understated sophistication in a classic design, while the mid kitten heel allows comfort all day.
The Accessory
No racing outfit should be complete without a set of subtle yet eye catching earrings. These chic Sterling Sliver Horseshoe Stud Earrings, £21, from Woof & Neddy, are studded with sparkly Cubic Zirconia and are a cute piece of costume jewellery to compliment your ensemble.
Hand-in-hand with the dressage, show jumping and cross-country events comes the fashion-conscious country set who attend this event set to impress in style
The Coat
Being held in May, Badminton has been home to some gorgeous weather in recent years, therefore begin your outfit with this stunning, Joules Lauriston Tweed Gilet, £89 (was £129), at Out of the City. An easy to wear and versatile piece with an abundance of style.
The Hat
The Dubarry Faux Fur Headband, £25, is a stylish addition to any country outfit. It is elasticated at the back for a versatile fit and comes in a range of colours to match any outfit.
The Shoe
The Spanish Riding Boots ‘Classic’, £295, is a sophisticated and timeless choice to pair with any Badminton attire. Handcrafted in supple Spanish leather, its iconic scalloped boot pull and leather zip tassel, ensure you are on the top of the fashion game.
The accessory
Team a pair of white jeans and make a statement with this Mackenzie & George Windsor belt, £64.99. Made from one solid piece of vegetable tanned saddle hide, the Windsor tapers out around the front to give a unique look. The horse bit inspired fitting, which is hand stitched to the belt, complete the accessory in true English style.