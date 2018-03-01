Tory Burch Watch

THE TROT UP

Time for Change

Watches can be far more than just a way to tell the time. They can reveal your personal style, whether that’s subtle and understated or something that really makes a statement. With many different designs on the market you could have a watch for every occasion.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for luxury, leisure, or something purely practical, there’s a timepiece out there for you. By Alice Brown

Concord Women’s Saratoga Quartz Watch

With diamond markers and a horse motif etched into the mother of pearl dial this is a watch with some real class.

£3,400 at watch-a.co.uk

Barbour Ladies’ Gold Plated Lisle Watch

You expect nothing less than the subtle elegance of this watch from iconic country attire brand, Barbour.

£165 at WATCHSHOP

Optimum Time OE390

With a large single row display and all the features you’ll need to track your performance, this is the watch for eventers and cross country fans.

£58.50 at Uptown E Store

Longines Equestrian Stirrup Ladies Watch

With a classic leather strap this is a traditional watch, ideal for wearing everyday on any equestrian adventure.

£770 at Goldsmiths

'Carousel' White Leather and Goldtone Quartz Watch

If you’re looking for something fun and unique then this whimsical watch certainly delivers with a hand-painted carousel horse, candy striped pole, and gold glitter.

£49.95 by Whimsical Watches on Amazon

Casio Retro Collection F-91WC

Many watch lovers will agree that you can never go wrong with a classic Casio and with an alarm, stopwatch, LED display, and water resistance, we have to agree.

£22 at Casio

GrowthTory Burch Phipps Watch

The equestrian inspired detail and minimalist design mean this watch will give any outfit some understated impact.

£229 at Tory Burch

Year of the Horse Watch

The silicone strap gives this watch a more casual feel and the Chinese brushstroke style design perfectly captures the elegant movement of horses.

£51 at Swatch

Ladies’ Marea Alarm Chronograph Watch

Pretty, practical, and water resistant for up to 100 metres – great for days when those water troughs need a scrub!

£29.99 at The Watch Hut

SPRING 2018 CONTENTS