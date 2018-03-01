THE TROT UP
Time for Change
Watches can be far more than just a way to tell the time. They can reveal your personal style, whether that’s subtle and understated or something that really makes a statement. With many different designs on the market you could have a watch for every occasion.
It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for luxury, leisure, or something purely practical, there’s a timepiece out there for you. By Alice Brown
Concord Women’s Saratoga Quartz Watch
With diamond markers and a horse motif etched into the mother of pearl dial this is a watch with some real class.
Barbour Ladies’ Gold Plated Lisle Watch
You expect nothing less than the subtle elegance of this watch from iconic country attire brand, Barbour.
Optimum Time OE390
With a large single row display and all the features you’ll need to track your performance, this is the watch for eventers and cross country fans.
Longines Equestrian Stirrup Ladies Watch
With a classic leather strap this is a traditional watch, ideal for wearing everyday on any equestrian adventure.
£770 at Goldsmiths
'Carousel' White Leather and Goldtone Quartz Watch
If you’re looking for something fun and unique then this whimsical watch certainly delivers with a hand-painted carousel horse, candy striped pole, and gold glitter.
Casio Retro Collection F-91WC
Many watch lovers will agree that you can never go wrong with a classic Casio and with an alarm, stopwatch, LED display, and water resistance, we have to agree.
GrowthTory Burch Phipps Watch
The equestrian inspired detail and minimalist design mean this watch will give any outfit some understated impact.
Year of the Horse Watch
The silicone strap gives this watch a more casual feel and the Chinese brushstroke style design perfectly captures the elegant movement of horses.
Ladies’ Marea Alarm Chronograph Watch
Pretty, practical, and water resistant for up to 100 metres – great for days when those water troughs need a scrub!