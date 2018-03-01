Kimpton Horse Show has been at the heart of community spirit in this Hertfordshire village for 74 years. It runs on the last Sunday in July and has raised thousands of pounds for worthwhile causes over the decades, following the vision of its founder ‘to raise money for causes benefitting the lives of local people’.

When the end of the Second World War was finally in sight in 1944, Kimpton resident Mr Charles Howard Harding realised that a village hall would be needed as a social centre to help boost morale and get local residents back on their feet. A public meeting agreed that money would be raised to fund the project, once a tablet had first been provided in the church to commemorate the dead of both World Wars.

The Kimpton Gymkhana was just one of the events held to help raise money for the project, and the first social event in the village for quite some time. It took place on 29 April 1944, four years before the famous Horse of the Year Show first ran, in Harringay, in 1949.