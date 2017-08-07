Win a £100 Worth of Style Reins Gear

To celebrate Style Reins being 2 years old (woo hoo!) we’re giving away a Style Reins gilet, saddle cloth and polo shirt to one lucky winner, plus a copy of our next fabulous issue.

Style Reins gilet in navy

Style Reins polo shirt in white

Style Reins GP or dressage saddle cloth in white

Style Reins Autumn 2017 magazine

Total value £100+

It’s really easy to enter!

All you have to do is sign up for a Style Reins magazine subscription (from totally free!) before 31st August and we’ll pick a winner at random from our subscribers list. BTW, if you are already a subscriber then you will be automatically entered into the draw!

Subscribe from FREE by 31st August

Closing Date: 23:59 on 31st August 2017

The winner will be notified by 5th September 2017

Open to entrants worldwide. Good luck!

Terms & Conditions

1. The competition is open to entrants worldwide. 2. The competition is not open to employees or agencies of Style Reins, their group companies or family members or anyone else connected to the competition. 3. Entry into the competition is acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 4. To enter the competition you must answer the question and submit by email as requested above. If you have any questions about how to enter or in connection with the competition, please email info@stylereins.com with ‘Style Reins Competition’ in the subject line. 5. Only one entry per person. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed. You are responsible for the cost (if any) of sending your competition entry to us. 6. No responsibility is taken for entries that are lost, delayed, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be delivered or entered for any technical or other reason. Proof of delivery of the entry is not proof of receipt. 7. The competition closes at 23.59 pm on 31st August 2017. Entries received after that date and time will not be considered. 8. The winner will be chosen from a random draw of correct entries. 9. One winner will receive a prize of: 1 Style Reins saddle cloth, 1 Style Reins polo shirt, 1 Style Reins Autumn 2017 Magazine. Style Reins accepts no responsibility for any costs associated with the prize and not specifically included in the prize. 10. The winner will be notified by email by 5th September 2017 and given details of how to claim their prize. If a winner does not respond to Style Reins within seven (7) days of being notified by Style Reins then the winner’s prize will be forfeited and Style Reins shall be entitled to select another winner (and that winner will have to respond to the email from Style Reins within seven (7) days or they will also forfeit their prize). If a winner rejects their prize, then the winner’s prize will be forfeited and Style Reins shall be entitled to select another winner. 11. The prize will be delivered free of charge to an address designated by the winner. 12. Details of the winner can be obtained by sending a stamped addressed envelope to the following address: Style Reins, 25 Bridge Green, Prestbury, Cheshire, United Kingdom, SK10 4HR. 13. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes. 14. Style Reins retains the right to substitute the prize with another prize of similar value in the event the original prize offered is not available. 15. The winner may be required for promotional activity. 16. No purchase necessary. 17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall exclude the liability of Style Reins for death, personal injury, fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation as a result of its negligence. 18. Style Reins accepts no responsibility for any damage, loss, liabilities, injury or disappointment incurred or suffered by you as a result of entering the competition or accepting the prize. Style Reins further disclaims liability for any injury or damage to your or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials in connection with the competition. 19. Style Reins reserves the right at any time and from time to time to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, this competition with or without prior notice due to reasons outside its control (including, without limitation, in the case of anticipated, suspected or actual fraud). The decision of Style Reins in all matters under its control is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. 20. Style Reins shall not be liable for any failure to comply with its obligations where the failure is caused by something outside its reasonable control. Such circumstances shall include, but not be limited to, weather conditions, fire, flood, hurricane, strike, industrial dispute, war, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, inevitable accidents, supervening legislation or any other circumstances amounting to force majeure. 21. The competition will be governed by English law. 22. Promoter: Style Reins, 25 Bridge Green, Prestbury, Cheshire, United Kingdom, SK10 4H